Markets snap three days of rally; settle marginally lower

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards

November 07, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Equity benchmark indices snapped three days of rally to settle marginally lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian and European markets along with unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 16.29 points or 0.03% to settle at 64,942.40. During the day, it declined 320.59 points or 0.49% to 64,638.10.

The Nifty slipped 5.05 points or 0.03% to 19,406.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The U.S. markets ended with marginal gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.12% to $83.37 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹549.37 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 594.91 points or 0.92% to settle at 64,958.69 on Monday. The broader Nifty climbed 181.15 points or 0.94% to 19,411.75.

