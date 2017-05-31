Markets snap record run on late sell-off

Benchmark Sensex slipped from life highs to end marginally lower at 31,145.80 on Wednesday as investors booked profits after four straight record-setting sessions.

The broader Nifty also settled 3.30 points, or 0.03 per cent lower at 9,621.25.

Participants were on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the GDP numbers for the January-March quarter.

The Sensex, which had gained 857.76 points in the previous four sessions, moved in a narrow 148—point band today and closed at 31,145.80, down 13.60 points or 0.04 per cent.

Intra-day, it scaled 31,255.28 to breach its previous all-time intra-day high of 31,220.38 hit on Tuesday.

The 50-share Nifty remained in the positive terrain for the major part of the session and scaled a new peak of 9,649.60, breaking its previous record of 9,637.75 hit on May 29.

However, it succumbed to profit—booking towards the close and settled 3.30 points, or 0.03 per cent lower at 9,621.25.