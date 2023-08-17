Markets snap 2-day winning run; Sensex slumps nearly 390 points on weak global cues

August 17, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

Snapping their two-day winning run, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the negative territory on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC, and HDFC bank amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 388.40 points or 0.59% to settle at 65,151.02. During the day, it fell by 493.32 points or 0.75% to 65,046.10.

The NSE Nifty slipped 99.75 points or 0.51% to end at 19,365.25.

ITC was the biggest loser from the Sensex pack, sliding 2.04%, followed by Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel.

On the other hand, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

European markets were trading lower in the afternoon session. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.36% to $83.75 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth ₹722.76 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 137.50 points or 0.21% to settle at 65,539.42 on Wednesday. The Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16% to end at 19,465.

