HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets snap 2-day winning run; Sensex slumps nearly 390 points on weak global cues

Sensex declined 388.40 points or 0.59% to settle at 65,151.02 and Nifty slipped 99.75 points or 0.51% to end at 19,365.25

August 17, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The bull statue at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File

The bull statue at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Snapping their two-day winning run, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the negative territory on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC, and HDFC bank amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 388.40 points or 0.59% to settle at 65,151.02. During the day, it fell by 493.32 points or 0.75% to 65,046.10.

The NSE Nifty slipped 99.75 points or 0.51% to end at 19,365.25.

ITC was the biggest loser from the Sensex pack, sliding 2.04%, followed by Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel.

On the other hand, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

European markets were trading lower in the afternoon session. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.36% to $83.75 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth ₹722.76 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 137.50 points or 0.21% to settle at 65,539.42 on Wednesday. The Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16% to end at 19,465.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.