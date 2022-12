Markets settle on flat note; Sensex declines 34 points

December 05, 2022 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note on December 5, with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 34 points, recording its second day of decline after an eight-day rally.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05% to settle at 62,834.60. During the day, it fell 360.62 points or 0.57% to 62,507.88.

The broader NSE Nifty eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03% higher at 18,701.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Seoul ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.73% higher at $87.05 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹214.76 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.