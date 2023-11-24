ADVERTISEMENT

Markets settle marginally lower in volatile trade

November 24, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Sensex declined 47.77 points, and Nifty slipped 7.30 points

PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on November 24, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on November 24, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07% to settle at 65,970.04. During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05.

The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04% to 19,794.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly in positive territory. The U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving holiday on November 23.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18% to $81.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹255.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark dipped 5.43 points or 0.01% to settle at 66,017.81 on November 23. The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05% to 19,802.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US