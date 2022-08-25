Markets settle lower on fag-end sell-off; Sensex falls 311 points

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47% to end at 17,522.45.

PTI Mumbai
August 25, 2022 16:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday as a fag-end sell-off wiped out early gains, with IT and bank stocks playing spoilsport amid monthly derivatives expiry.

After remaining in the positive territory for the most part of the trade, the BSE Sensex suddenly came under selling pressure during the last half-hour of the session, declining 310.71 points or 0.53% to settle at 58,774.72. During the day, it hit a high of 59,484.35 and a low of 58,666.41.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47% to end at 17,522.45.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC were the major laggards.

Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's and Titan were the gainers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai ended higher.

Stock markets in Europe were trading in the green during mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended with gains on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.17% to $101.3 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹23.19 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
financial markets
foreign exchange market
market and exchange
stocks
stock broking
stock activity
stock exchanges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app