Markets settle lower for 7th day

A view of BSE Sensex in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices failed to hold on to early gains and ended lower for the seventh straight session on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex declining over 188 points amid mixed global market trends.

Even after rallying in early trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark fell 188.32 points or 0.33% to settle at 56,409.96. During the day, it hit a high of 57,166.14 and a low of 56,314.05.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 40.50 points or 0.24% to end at 16,818.10.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

ITC, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Nestle were among the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had bounced back on Wednesday and ended higher.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.45% to $88.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹2,772.49 crore on Wednesday, according to data available with BSE


