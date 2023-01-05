ADVERTISEMENT

Markets settle lower for 2nd day

January 05, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

PTI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday, dragged down by banking and finance counters and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 304.18 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,353.27 after it failed to hold on to initial gains. During the day, it fell 607.61 points or 1 per cent to 60,049.84.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,992.15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 7.21 per cent. The other major laggards were Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.04 per cent to $79.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹2,620.89 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US