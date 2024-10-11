Markets settle lower ahead of key macro data; Sensex falls 230 points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday (October 11, 2024), dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of key macro data.

Besides, a mixed trend in global equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also hit investors’ sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28% to close at 81,381.36. During the day, it declined 307.26 points or 0.37% to a low of 81,304.15.

The NSE Nifty slipped 34.20 points or 0.14% to 24,964.25. It hit an intraday low of 24,920.05.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones were among the laggards.

The government is scheduled to release IIP data later in the day.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Titan were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were closed in green territory, while Shanghai and Seoul ended in the red.

European markets were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. U.S. markets ended lower in overnight deals on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

Global oil benchmark Brent Crude fell 0.77% to $78.79 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹ 4,926.61 crore on Thursday (October 10, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹ 3,878.33 crore, according to exchange data.

On Thursday (October 10, 2024), the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 144.31 points to settle at 81,611.41, while the NSE Nifty climbed 16.50 points to close at 24,998.45.

