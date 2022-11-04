Markets

Markets settle higher after two days of fall

A man watches share prices on a digital screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File

A man watches share prices on a digital screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday after falling for the past two days, helped by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and a largely positive trend in Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 113.95 points or 0.19% to settle at 60,950.36.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 64.45 points or 0.36% higher at 18,117.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the winners.

Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.34% higher at $96.89 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹ 677.62 crore, as per exchange data.


