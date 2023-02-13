ADVERTISEMENT

Markets see volatile trade; Sensex slides 196 points

February 13, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Mumbai

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the negative territory, with most of the IT shares, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro slipping in the morning session.

PTI

Representational image only.

Equity market witnessed volatile trading in the morning session on February 13, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty shedding their marginal gains amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

Starting off the week on shaky note, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 196.61 points or 0.32% to 60,486.09 points while the NSE Nifty fell 38.50 points or 0.22% to 17,818 points.

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the negative territory, with most of the IT shares, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro slipping in the morning session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said there is no clear direction in the market.

"There are both negative and positive signs. The rise in the dollar index to 103.7 and the hardening of bond yields are unfavourable for emerging market equity. Rising yields indicate that rates will remain higher for longer. Also, the spike in Brent crude to around $86 is a macro concern for India," he said.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers on February 10, purchasing shares worth ₹1,458.02 crore. The reversal in selling by FPIs is a positive for the domestic market.

Most of the Asian markets, including Japan and Hong Kong were in the red while China was in the positive territory. On Friday, the U.S. market closed on a mixed note whereas the European market ended with losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US