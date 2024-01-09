GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets rebound sharply in early trade on firm global trends

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38% to $76.41 a barrel

January 09, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The BSE benchmark tanked 670.93 points or 0.93% to settle at 71,355.22 on January 8, 2024. File

The BSE benchmark tanked 670.93 points or 0.93% to settle at 71,355.22 on January 8, 2024. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices bounced back in early trade on January 9, after falling sharply in the previous day, amid firm global market trends and foreign fund inflows.

Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive momentum.

After beginning the trade on an optimistic note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further jumped 493.4 points to 71,848.62. The Nifty climbed 160.65 points to 21,673.65.

All the Sensex firms were trading in the green during the early trade. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Monday.

The BSE benchmark tanked 670.93 points or 0.93% to settle at 71,355.22 on Monday. The Nifty declined 197.80 points or 0.91% to 21,513.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹16.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38% to $76.41 a barrel.

Related Topics

financial markets / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.