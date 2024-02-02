GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets rebound on firm global trends; Nifty hits lifetime peak

February 02, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply on Friday, with the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak in intra-day trade, tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.33 points or 0.61% to settle at 72,085.63. During the day, it jumped 1,444.1 points or 2% to 73,089.40.

The Nifty went up by 156.35 points or 0.72% to 21,853.80. During the day, the benchmark soared 429.35 points or 1.97% to reach its lifetime peak of 22,126.80.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark declined 106.81 points or 0.15% to settle at 71,645.30 on the Budget day on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13% to 21,697.45.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48% to $79.08 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

