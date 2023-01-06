ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade

January 06, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 80.16 points to 60,433.43.

PTI

File.

Equity benchmarks climbed in initial trade on January 6 after declining in the past two trading sessions amid positive trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 80.16 points to 60,433.43. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.1 points to 18,018.25.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ITC, Nestle, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Wipro and Bharti Airtel were the major winners.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

Markets in the U.S. had ended lower on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had ended 304.18 points or 0.50% lower at 60,353.27 on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28% to end at 17,992.15.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.23% to $79.66 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹1,449.45 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

CONNECT WITH US