Markets rebound in early trade

PTI Mumbai
September 15, 2022 10:27 IST

File | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on September 15 after falling the previous day amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 329.15 points to 60,676.12 in early trade. The Nifty advanced 92.4 points to 18,096.15.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers in initial trade.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Asian markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were quoting in the green, while Shanghai traded lower.

The U.S. markets had ended on a positive note on Wednesday.

The BSE benchmark had settled at 60,346.97, a loss of 224.11 points or 0.37% on Wednesday. The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 66.30 points or 0.37% at 18,003.75.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.09% to $94.02 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded ₹1,397.51 crore from the domestic equities on Wednesday.

After Wednesday's retreat, local shares started on a positive note tracking recovery in most of the Asian indices following overnight uptick in the US markets, said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Intra-day, markets may waver as the nervous theme could play out in the backdrop of consensus that inflation is falling more slowly-than-expected, he added.

