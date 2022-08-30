Markets rebound in early trade

BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 488.4 points; NSE Nifty advanced 154.55 points

PTI Mumbai
August 30, 2022 10:25 IST

The BSE benchmark had tanked 861.25 points or 1.46% to settle at 57,972.62 points on Monday. The Nifty had fallen 246 points or 1.4% to 17,312.90 points.

Benchmark indices bounced back in early deals on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous trade amid buying in banking counters and mixed global trends.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 488.4 points to 58,461.02 points in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 154.55 points to 17,467.45 points.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were among the major winners.

Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy's were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals.

The U.S. markets had ended lower on Monday.

The BSE benchmark tanked 861.25 points or 1.46% to settle at 57,972.62 points on Monday. The Nifty fell 246 points or 1.4% to 17,312.90 points.

"Compared to the sell-off in US markets last Friday, the correction in the Indian market yesterday was relatively mild. This is a reflection of the resilience of the Indian market," V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.83% to $104.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹561.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

