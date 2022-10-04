Markets rebound in early trade; Sensex jumps 1,028 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,028.28 points to 57,817.09 in early trade

Benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on October 4 after falling in the previous trade amid positive trends in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,028.28 points to 57,817.09 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty rallied 320.3 points to 17,207.65.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were the major winners in early trade.

Power Grid traded lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher.

The U.S. markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11% to settle at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21% to end at 16,887.35.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.53% to 89.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth ₹590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.