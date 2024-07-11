ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global equities, foreign fund inflows

Published - July 11, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

Sensex climbed 245.32 points and Nifty went up to 24,402.65

PTI

Stock prices are displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on July 11 amid a rally in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.32 points to 80,170.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.2 points to 24,402.65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed over 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement later in the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and State Bank of India.

Power Grid, Nestle, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

U.S. markets ended significantly higher on July 10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹583.96 crore on July 10, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.76% to $85.73 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark closed lower by 426.87 points or 0.53% at 79,924.77 on July 10. The NSE Nifty dropped 108.75 points or 0.45% to settle at 24,324.45.

Both the benchmark indices had hit their record high levels in opening deals on July 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US