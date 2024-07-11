GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global equities, foreign fund inflows

Sensex climbed 245.32 points and Nifty went up to 24,402.65

Published - July 11, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Stock prices are displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, in Mumbai.

Stock prices are displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on July 11 amid a rally in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.32 points to 80,170.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.2 points to 24,402.65.

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed over 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement later in the day.

The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and State Bank of India.

Power Grid, Nestle, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

U.S. markets ended significantly higher on July 10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹583.96 crore on July 10, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.76% to $85.73 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark closed lower by 426.87 points or 0.53% at 79,924.77 on July 10. The NSE Nifty dropped 108.75 points or 0.45% to settle at 24,324.45.

Both the benchmark indices had hit their record high levels in opening deals on July 10.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.