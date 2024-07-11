Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global equities, foreign fund inflows

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on July 11 amid a rally in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.32 points to 80,170.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.2 points to 24,402.65.

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed over 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement later in the day.

The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti, Infosys and State Bank of India.

Power Grid, Nestle, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

U.S. markets ended significantly higher on July 10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹583.96 crore on July 10, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.76% to $85.73 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark closed lower by 426.87 points or 0.53% at 79,924.77 on July 10. The NSE Nifty dropped 108.75 points or 0.45% to settle at 24,324.45.

Both the benchmark indices had hit their record high levels in opening deals on July 10.