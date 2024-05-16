Equity benchmark indices rallied in early trade on May 16 amid firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 409.72 points to 73,396.75 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 129.45 points to 22,330.

Among the Sensex components, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. Wall Street ended higher on May 15.

"The global market construct continues to be supportive with the U.S. indices setting new records. The decline in U.S. CPI inflation in April to 3.4% sets the stage for a rate cut by the Fed," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

“Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.40% to $83.08 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,832.83 crore on Wednesday,” according to exchange data.

Halting its three-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 117.58 points or 0.16% to settle at 72,987.03 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty dipped 17.30 points or 0.08% to 22,200.55.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.