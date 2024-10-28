Markets rebound in early trade on buying in ICICI bank, firm trends in Asian peers

Equity markets rebounded in early trade on Monday (October 28, 2024), driven by buying in the stock of blue-chip ICICI Bank, firm trends in Asian peers and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex jumped 462.45 points to 79,864.74 in early trade. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty climbed 112.1 points to 24,292.90.

From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 3% after the private sector lender posted a 14.5% growth in standalone profit to ₹11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September-2024.

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the other big gainers from the pack.

JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading higher, while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,036.75 crore on Friday (October 25, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,159.29 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude eased 4.38% to $72.72 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark plummeted 662.87 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 79,402.29 on Friday (October 25, 2024). The Nifty tanked 218.60 points, or 0.90%, to 24,180.80.