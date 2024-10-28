GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets rebound in early trade on buying in ICICI bank, firm trends in Asian peers

Equity markets rise on ICICI bank boost, Asian trends, and domestic buying and also BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty climb

Updated - October 28, 2024 10:42 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 3% after the private sector lender posted a 14.5% growth in standalone profit to ₹11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September-2024. File

From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 3% after the private sector lender posted a 14.5% growth in standalone profit to ₹11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September-2024. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity markets rebounded in early trade on Monday (October 28, 2024), driven by buying in the stock of blue-chip ICICI Bank, firm trends in Asian peers and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex jumped 462.45 points to 79,864.74 in early trade. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty climbed 112.1 points to 24,292.90.

From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 3% after the private sector lender posted a 14.5% growth in standalone profit to ₹11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September-2024.

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the other big gainers from the pack.

JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading higher, while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,036.75 crore on Friday (October 25, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,159.29 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude eased 4.38% to $72.72 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark plummeted 662.87 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 79,402.29 on Friday (October 25, 2024). The Nifty tanked 218.60 points, or 0.90%, to 24,180.80.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:39 am IST

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.