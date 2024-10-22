GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets rebound in early trade amid buying in blue-chip stocks

Equity market indices rebound with blue-chip stocks, fund inflows; Sensex climbs 239.33 points, Nifty up by 72.95 points

Updated - October 22, 2024 10:40 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,261.83 crore. File

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,261.83 crore. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) amid buying in blue-chip stocks and persistent fund inflows by domestic institutional investors.

After falling in the previous trade, the BSE Sensex bounced back and climbed 239.33 points to 81,390.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to 24,854.05.

From the 30 Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and NTPC were among the laggards.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,225.91 crore on Monday (October 21, 2024), according to exchange data. However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,261.83 crore.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted higher while Seoul and Tokyo were trading lower.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.24% to $ 74.11 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 73.48 points or 0.09% to settle at 81,151.27 on Monday (October 21, 2024). The Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.29% to 24,781.10.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:36 am IST

