Markets rebound amid gains in global equities; Sensex rallies 702 pts

NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21% to 17,245.05

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21% to 17,245.05

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded to close over 1% higher on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HUL and Infosys along with an overall positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 701.67 points or 1.23% to end at 57,521.06. During the day, it zoomed 971.46 points or 1.70% to 57,790.85 on the expiry of derivatives contracts.

The NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21% to 17,245.05.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers in the Sensex pack.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

The rally in domestic stocks was fuelled by gains in global markets. Stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul ended with healthy gains.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon session. Stocks in the United States had ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

The Sensex had tumbled 537.22 points or 0.94% to end at 56,819.39 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty declined 162.40 points or 0.94% to 17,038.40 points.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.07% to $105.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth ₹4,064.54 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.