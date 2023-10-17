HamberMenu
Markets rebound after three days of fall on optimism in global equities

Sensex jumped 392.89 points to 66,559.82, while Nifty climbed 118 points to 19,849.75

October 17, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 392.89 points to 66,559.82 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 118 points to 19,849.75. file

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 392.89 points to 66,559.82 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 118 points to 19,849.75. file | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after three days of fall amid recovery in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank post its quarterly earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 392.89 points to 66,559.82 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 118 points to 19,849.75.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank traded nearly 1 per cent up after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself.

Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended with gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.01 per cent to $89.64 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹593.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex had declined 115.81 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 66,166.93 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,731.75.

