Markets rebound after heavy decline in previous trade; Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 3%

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 20, 2022 16:25 IST

All the Sensex firms ended in the green.

Equity benchmarks bounced back sharply on Friday after facing a heavy drubbing in the previous trade, with the Sensex and Nifty jumping nearly 3%, aided by positive trends from global markets and across-the-board buying.

Index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins saw robust buying, helping the benchmarks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91% to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03% to 54,396.43.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 456.75 points or 2.89% to finish at 16,266.15.

All the Sensex firms ended in the green, with Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.

The BSE benchmark had dived 1,416.30 points or 2.61% to settle at 52,792.23 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty had tanked 430.90 points or 2.65% to end at 15,809.40.

Meanwhile, Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo finished in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in the afternoon session.

Stock markets in the U.S. had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.11% to $111.9 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net ₹4,899.92 crore on Thursday, as per stock exchange data.