ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound after falling for two days; Sensex jumps 491 points

January 04, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44% and NTPC rose over 3%.

PTI

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after falling in the past two days and ended nearly 1% higher, mainly on buying in HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69% to settle at 71,847.57 points. During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83% to 71,954.79 points.

The Nifty climbed 141.25 points or 0.66% to 21,658.60 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44% and NTPC rose over 3%. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the other major winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.92% to $78.97 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹666.34 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark fell 535.88 points or 0.75% to settle at 71,356.60 points while the Nifty slipped 148.45 points or 0.69% to 21,517.35 points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US