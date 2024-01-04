Markets rebound after falling for two days; Sensex jumps 491 points

January 04, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after falling in the past two days and ended nearly 1% higher, mainly on buying in HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69% to settle at 71,847.57 points. During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83% to 71,954.79 points.

The Nifty climbed 141.25 points or 0.66% to 21,658.60 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44% and NTPC rose over 3%. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the other major winners.

HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.92% to $78.97 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹666.34 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark fell 535.88 points or 0.75% to settle at 71,356.60 points while the Nifty slipped 148.45 points or 0.69% to 21,517.35 points.