ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound after 2-day slump; L&T top boost

October 05, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

PTI

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Thursday after sliding for the past two sessions, propelled by bargain hunting in capital goods, banking, and IT stocks amid a sharp correction in global crude prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 405.53 points or 0.62% to settle at 65,631.57. During the day, it rallied 527.16 points or 0.80% to 65,753.20.

Nifty advanced 109.65 points or 0.56% to end at 19,545.75.

Larsen & Toubro was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.35%, followed by Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Power Grid, Nestle, NTPC, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the green, while Seoul ended lower. Trading was closed in Shanghai for a holiday.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.89% to $85.05 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,424.02 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 286.06 points or 0.44% to settle at 65,226.04 on Wednesday. Nifty slipped 92.65 points or 0.47% to end at 19,436.10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US