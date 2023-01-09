HamberMenu
Markets rally in early trade on firm global equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 367.92 points to 60,268.29

January 09, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks rallied in initial trade on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 367.92 points to 60,268.29. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.4 points to 17,978.85.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were the major winners.

Titan and ICICI Bank were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

Markets in the U.S. had ended sharply higher on Friday.

The Sensex had tumbled 452.90 points or 0.75% to settle at 59,900.37 on Friday.The Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74% to end at 17,859.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.06% to $79.40 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹2,902.46 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

