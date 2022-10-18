Markets rally in early trade amid firm global markets

Sensex climbed to 59,036.66

PTI Mumbai
October 18, 2022 10:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 626 points in early trade amid firm global market trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 625.68 points to 59,036.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 181.3 points to 17,493.10.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, ITC, State Bank of India and Maruti. All Sensex firms were trading in the green.

In other Asian markets, bourses in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street ended significantly higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 491.01 points or 0.85% to settle at 58,410.98 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 126.10 points or 0.73% to end at 17,311.80.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"In India, bulls are gaining strength aided by India's growth outperformance, good early Q2 results, declining FII selling, steadily rising DII buying and optimism ushered in by the festive season," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.29% higher at $91.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹372.03 crore as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
financial markets
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app