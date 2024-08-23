GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets pare early gains; trade lower amid muted global market trend

Sensex opened 37.32 points higher and Nifty gained 18.25 points

Published - August 23, 2024 10:30 am IST

PTI
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Friday (August 23, 2024) but later pared gains to quote lower amid a muted trend in global markets and selling in IT stocks.

Market analysts said investors are awaiting cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole Symposium.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 37.32 points or 0.05% higher at 81,090.51 points. The NSE Nifty gained 18.25 points to 24,829.75.

Later, both the benchmark indices pared their early gains and were trading in the negative territory. The BSE benchmark quoted 117.82 points or 0.15% lower at 80,935.37 and the Nifty traded at 24,776.95, down by 34.55 points.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Titan, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the laggards.

On the contrary, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

“Globally the market’s focus on Friday will be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole on the economy and the possible rate cut trend. Powell is likely to sound dovish indicating a rate cut in September,” V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai were trading higher, while Hong Kong and Seoul were quoting in the red territory on Friday.

The U.S. markets were closed lower on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,371.79 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) again bought equities worth ₹2,971.80 crore on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.06% to $77.27 a barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE index rose 147.89 points to close at 81,053.19, registering gains for the third day in a row.

Extending gains to a sixth session in a row, the NSE Nifty went up by 41.30 points to end at a two-week high of 24,811.50.

