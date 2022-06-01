Markets pare early gains; Sensex tumbles 185 points in choppy trade

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 01, 2022 16:10 IST

NSE Nifty dipped 61.80 points.

Equity benchmarks failed to hold on to early gains and came under selling pressure in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the Sensex tanking 185 points amid mixed trends from global markets.

High crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows also played spoilsport.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 185.24 points or 0.33 % to settle at 55,381.17. During the day, it dived 474.98 points or 0.85 % to 55,091.43 after an initial rally.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 % to finish at 16,522.75.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

In contrast, M&M, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green.

Bourses in Europe were trading on a mixed note during the afternoon trade. Stock markets in the U.S. had ended lower on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.49 % to $ 117.27 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net ₹ 1,003.56 crore on Tuesday, as per stock exchange data.