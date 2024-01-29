GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets open on strong note; Sensex jumps 503 points

January 29, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street. Image for representation

The Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street. Image for representation | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Monday in-tandem with a rally in Asian markets along with buying in blue chip firms HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 503.47 points to 71,204.14 points in the early trade. Nifty climbed 178.55 points to 21,531.15 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, Infosys, ITC and Mahindra And Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. The U.S. markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.51% to $83.98 a barrel.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Republic Day.

On Thursday, Sensex declined 359.64 points or 0.51% to settle at 70,700.67 points while Nifty fell 101.35 points or 0.47% to 21,352.60 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

