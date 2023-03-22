ADVERTISEMENT

Markets open higher amid firm global trends; eyes on U.S. Fed interest rate decision

March 22, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 344.1 points to 58,418.78. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 99.75 points to 17,207.25.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock markets started the trade on a positive note on March 22, continuing their previous day's rally, in line with a firm trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 344.1 points to 58,418.78. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 99.75 points to 17,207.25.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the major gainers. Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets had ended significantly higher on March 21. "Today’s Fed decision will be crucial in determining the direction of the market," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 445.73 points or 0.77% to settle at 58,074.68 on Tuesday. The Nifty had advanced 119.10 points or 0.70% to settle at 17,107.50. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.58% to $74.88 per barrel. Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US