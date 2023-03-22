HamberMenu
Markets open higher amid firm global trends; eyes on U.S. Fed interest rate decision

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 344.1 points to 58,418.78. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 99.75 points to 17,207.25.

March 22, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock markets started the trade on a positive note on March 22, continuing their previous day's rally, in line with a firm trend in global equities.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the major gainers. Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets had ended significantly higher on March 21. "Today’s Fed decision will be crucial in determining the direction of the market," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 445.73 points or 0.77% to settle at 58,074.68 on Tuesday. The Nifty had advanced 119.10 points or 0.70% to settle at 17,107.50. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.58% to $74.88 per barrel. Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

