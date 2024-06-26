GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets on record rally; Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time high levels

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 620.73 points or 0.80% to settle at a new closing peak of 78,674.25. The Nifty went up by 147.50 points or 0.62% to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80.

Published - June 26, 2024 04:18 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended at their fresh all-time high levels on June 26 in tandem with a rally in Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 620.73 points or 0.80% to settle at a new closing peak of 78,674.25. During the day, it rallied 705.88 points or 0.90% to hit a fresh all-time high of 78,759.40.

The Nifty went up by 147.50 points or 0.62% to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80. Intra-day, it surged 168.6 points or 0.71% to hit the fresh lifetime high of 23,889.90.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains. European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended mostly higher on June 25. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80% to $85.69 a barrel.

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,175.91 crore on Tuesday,” according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark jumped 712.44 points or 0.92% to settle at 78,053.52 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 183.45 points or 0.78% to settle at 23,721.30.

