Markets maintain winning run for fifth day

PTI Mumbai
October 20, 2022 16:28 IST

File image.

Benchmark indices continued their rally for the fifth day in a row on October 20 amid fag-end recovery in equities triggered by buying in IT counters.

Bouncing back from its early fall, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 95.71 points or 0.16% to settle at 59,202.90. During the day, it hit a high of 59,273.85 and a low of 58,791.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 51.70 points or 0.30% higher at 17,563.95.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the winners.

However, IndusInd Bank fell the most at 4.71%, followed by Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Titan and Axis Bank.

Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.16% higher at $93.48 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹453.91 crore, as per exchange data.

