Markets maintain winning run for 2nd day on firm global cues

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

PTI Mumbai
September 09, 2022 16:32 IST

Benchmark indices ended on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous day's gain, amid continuous foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.92 points or 0.18% to settle at 59,793.14. During the day, it jumped 431.58 points or 0.72% to 60,119.80.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty ended higher by 34.60 points or 0.19% to 17,833.35.

From the Sensex pack of firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Wipro and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading significantly higher during mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.73% to $90.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹2,913.09 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

