Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank

September 06, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and a largely firm trend in Asian markets.

Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15% to settle at 65,880.52. During the day, it had declined 292.23 points or 0.44% to 65,488.03.

The Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18% to end at 19,611.05.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Titan, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green while Seoul settled lower.

European equity markets were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.70% to $89.41 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,725.11 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 152.12 points or 0.23% to settle at 65,780.26 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 46.10 points or 0.24% to end at 19,574.90.

