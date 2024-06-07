ADVERTISEMENT

Markets hold on to early gains after RBI monetary policy decision

Published - June 07, 2024 12:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks were trading with gains

PTI

Men watch stock news on a display screen as Sensex opens. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Benchmark equity indices jumped in late morning trade on June 7, extending their rally to the third straight session, after the RBI decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, in line with market expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buying in IT stocks added to the positive trend in markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 907.43 points to 75,981.94 during the late morning trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 260.95 points to 23,082.35.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks were trading with gains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15% after Tuesday's massive rout.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, saying it will maintain a tight vigil on inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest gainers.

Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the laggards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26% to $80.08 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,867.72 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Regaining the 75,000 level, the BSE benchmark jumped 692.27 points or 0.933% to settle at 75,074.51 on Thursday. The Nifty climbed 201.05 points or 0.89% to 22,821.40.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US