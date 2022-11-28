Markets hit fresh all-time highs; rally for fifth day

November 28, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Mumbai

Rallying for the fifth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 211.16 points or 0.34% to settle at 62,504.80

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark indices ended at fresh lifetime highs on November 28 amid foreign fund inflows, a decline in crude oil prices and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rallying for the fifth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 211.16 points or 0.34% to settle at 62,504.80, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 407.76 points or 0.65% to its lifetime intra-day peak of 62,701.40.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 50 points or 0.27% to end at 18,562.75, its record closing high.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries jumped the most by 3.48%, followed by Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended mostly lower on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 3.11% lower at $81.03 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹369.08 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US