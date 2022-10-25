Markets halt seven-day rally; RIL, finance stocks weigh

The 30-share BSE benchmark failed to hold on the early gains and declined 287.70 points

PTI Mumbai
October 25, 2022 17:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmarks ended lower on October 25, putting a break to their seven-day rally, amid weak Asian market cues and mixed trends from European stocks.

The 30-share BSE benchmark failed to hold on the early gains and declined 287.70 points or 0.48% to finish at 59,543.96. During the day, it hit a low of 59,489.02 and a high of 60,081.24.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 74.40 points or 0.42% to end at 17,656.35.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the winners.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo finished higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended higher on Monday.

In a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079, the BSE benchmark jumped 524.51 points or 0.88% to end at 59,831.66. The Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88%, to finish at 17,730.75.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.27% lower at $92.08 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹153.89 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock exchanges
financial markets
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app