Markets halt four-day rally amid mixed global cues

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Titan were the major laggards.

PTI Mumbai
November 02, 2022 16:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday after a four-day rally amid a mixed trend in global equity markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a positive beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the gains and ended 215.26 points or 0.35% lower at 60,906.09. During the day, it slipped 326.96 points or 0.53% to 60,794.39.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 62.55 points or 0.34% to settle at 18,082.85.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Titan were the major laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17% higher at $94.81 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹2,609.94 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stock exchanges
stocks

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app