Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a buoyant note on Monday (October 21, 2024), helped by buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank, but later gave up all the initial gains amid a sharp fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex jumped 545.27 points to 81,770.02 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 124.25 points to 24,978.30.

However, soon the benchmark indices succumbed to profit-taking and were trading lower. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 136.52 points down at 81,060.86 and the Nifty traded 100.70 points lower at 24,753.35.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and HCL Technologies were among the biggest gainers.

HDFC Bank climbed nearly 3% in early trade after the firm on Saturday (October 19, 2024) reported a 6% increase in September quarter net profit to ₹17,825.91 crore on a consolidated basis.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender’s post-tax net grew to ₹16,820.97 crore during the reporting period, as against ₹15,976.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked over 5% after the company’s quarterly earnings failed to cheer investors.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended higher on Friday (October 18, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹5,485.70 crore on Friday (October 18, 2024), according to exchange data. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹5,214.83 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44% to $73.38 a barrel.

Recovering from its early lows, the BSE benchmark climbed 218.14 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 81,224.75 on Friday (October 18, 2024). The Nifty ended 104.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 24,854.05.

