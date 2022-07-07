Markets gain for 2nd day; Sensex climbs 427 points

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

July 07, 2022 16:42 IST

Nifty up by 143 points

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly 1% each on Thursday following positive trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 427.49 points or 0.80% to settle at 54,178.46. During the day, it rallied 503.82 points or 0.93% to 54,254.79.

The NSE Nifty advanced 143.10 points or 0.89% to close at 16,132.90.

Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, M&M, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.

Dr Reddy's Lab, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

European markets were trading higher in mid-session deals. The United States markets had ended higher on Wednesday.

"Domestic bourses mirrored an upbeat mood in global equity markets as investors digested the latest FOMC minutes while falling crude and commodity prices lifted investor sentiments. This upside momentum could dominate the markets in the near-term, underpinned by hopes of reducing inflation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The RBI's latest measures to boost foreign exchange inflows is expected to aid the tumbling rupee, he added.

RBI raises overseas borrowing limit for companies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows in efforts to curb the fall of the rupee.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05% to $100.7 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors resumed selling after a day's breather, offloading shares worth a net ₹330.13 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.