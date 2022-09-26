Markets fall sharply in early trade; Sensex tumbles 817 points

Power Grid, Tata Steel, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Titan were the major laggards in the early trade

PTI Mumbai
September 26, 2022 10:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex tumbles nearly 817 points amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows. File

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 817 points amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the fourth day running on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 816.72 points to 57,282.20 points in the initial trade. The NSE Nifty fell 254.4 points to 17,072.95 points.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Titan were the major laggards in the early trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were the only gainers. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted marginally higher.

The US.. markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The global macro construct is not favourable for equity markets in the short run. The dollar index above 113 and the U.S. 10-year yield at 3.73% is likely to aggravate FPI outflows which have been gathering momentum during the last three days.

"The probability of a global recession is also increasing since the U.S. Fed continues to be ultra hawkish," V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

On Friday, the BSE benchmark had tanked 1,020.80 points or 1.73% to settle at 58,098.92 points. The Nifty had plummeted 302.45 points or 1.72% to end at 17,327.35 points.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.59% to USD 85.64 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net ₹2,899.68 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

"Although India is seen as a bright spot in times of global slowdown concerns, domestic markets will not be completely insulated from overseas turmoil and would continue to see bouts of intra-day volatility," Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app