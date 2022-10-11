Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends

File image | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on October 11 in line with weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 220.86 points to 57,770.25. The broader NSE Nifty fell 68.05 points to 17,172.95.

In the 30-share Sensex pack, Titan, Power Grid, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and ITC were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets ended lower on Monday.

The BSE Sensex declined 200.18 points or 0.34% to settle at 57,991.11 on Monday. The Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43% to 17,241.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.28% to 95.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹2,139.02 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.