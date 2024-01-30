Markets fall in early trade dragged by Bajaj Finance and Reliance

January 30, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices declined after beginning the trade on a positive note on January 30 as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of key events due later this week such as the interim budget and the U.S. Fed interest rate decision.

Also, decline in the stocks of Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries pulled the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.08 points to 71,847.49. The Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 21,706.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell nearly 4% after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Titan, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were among the other major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to settle at 71,941.57 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80% to 21,737.60.

"Key upcoming events include the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision, interim budget, and the US jobs report," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.22% to $82.58 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹110.01 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.