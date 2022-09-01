Markets fall in early trade amid weak global trends

The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 898.61 points

PTI Mumbai
September 01, 2022 10:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark indices started the trade on a weak note on September 1, dragged down by index majors Reliance Industries, IT and banking counters amid an overall weak global markets trend.

The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 898.61 points to 58,638.46 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 273.75 points to 17,485.55.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted in the green in mid-session deals.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The U.S. markets had ended lower on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,564.45 points or 2.70% to settle at 59,537.07 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 446.40 points or 2.58% to 17,759.30.

Equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Domestic equities are likely to drift lower in early trades Thursday, tracking weakness in the Asian pack after the US markets overnight ended weaker," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.84% to $96.49 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,165.86 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app